Obsessions with Natalia Urrutia-Hernandez

By Riley McDermid

July 30, 2018
    Masai warrior

    A bust of a warrior from the Masai, with the tribe’s elongated ritual neck rings, from an adventure in Kenya.
    Masai warrior

    Fijian turtle

    A handmade turtle figurine fashioned from abalone that Natalia Urrutia Hernandez picked up in Fiji.
    Fijian turtle

    Amphora

    A poultry themed jug, or amphora, from one of Urrutia-Hernandez’s travels, decorated by hand and crafted by local artisans.
    Amphora

    Xian Terracotta Army

    A military horse figurine from the famous 8,000-warrior Xian Terracotta Army Site, in Shaanxi Province, China.
    Xian Terracotta Army

    Daggers

    On the right, a knife from Jordan, which was almost confiscated when she returned to Egypt. On the left, a carved dagger from Laos.
    Daggers

    Macchu Picchu

    A wood box from Awana Cancha, the sacred valley of Macchu Picchu, the famed sacred temple used as a retreat for Incan royalty and nobility.
    Macchu Picchu

    Mykonos

    Porcelain house from Mykonos, where she met her husband 19 years ago on the beach.
    Mykonos

    Cuban cigar

    A classic Cuban cigar from the Caribbean nation’s famed tobacco industry, which Urrutia-Hernandez was able to reach by traveling on her Spanish passport.
    Cuban cigar

    Marrakech

    Two semi precious gemstones top a box carved from camel bone, a souvenir from a trip to Marrakech, Morocco.
    Marrakech

    COLLECTING MEMORIES

    Natalia Urrutia-Hernandez may have traveled to every continent except Australia, but she still has goals. “I still want to swim with great white sharks outside of a cage,” the San Francisco socialite mulls in a recent interview with the Gazette. “The only place you can do it is Mexico and it would be wonderful.” And she’s picked up some baubles as a world-class traveler, some of which we’ve showcased above, as part of passion that began when she was nine and went on her first major trip with her family — and hasn’t let up since. “For me, traveling is like going to school and going to college. I learn from everywhere,” she says, including safaris with the Gettys, scuba diving off South Africa and swimming on the edge of Victoria Falls. “And I’m just getting started.”

     

     

     

