October Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

There are more literary stars in the Bay Area than there are in heaven this month, with Litquake 2021 on the horizon, and real and virtual appearances from (deep breath) Isabelle Allende, Susan Orlean, Jonathan Franzen, Daniel Handler, Jaime Cortez and Rebecca Solnit and more. Check it out!

OCTOBER 7–23

Litquake 2021

Litquake 2021 offers rambunctious virtual and live readings featuring: devorah major (opening night, October 7); Jaime Cortez and Jose Vadi with Oscar Villalon (October 18); Daniel Handler talking to Andrew Sean Greer about his first Lemony Snicket book in more than a decade (October 15); Isabel Allende with Ingrid Rojas Contreras (October 16); Dave Eggers (October 19, virtual); Michelle Richmond, Beth Lisick and Katherine Seligman (October 13); Brandon Hobson talking to Tommy Orange (October 8); and much more.

For a full schedule, see litquake.org.

OCTOBER 7

Regeneration

Smith & Hawken co-founder and environmental guru Paul Hawken discusses his new book, Regeneration, which addresses ways to end the climate crisis.

6 p.m. | keplers.org

OCTOBER 13

On Animals

Noted New Yorker contributor Susan Orlean (The Orchid Thief ) shares her latest book, On Animals, describing a lifetime obsession with critters ranging from whales to dogs, donkeys and chickens. Proof of vaccination required for this live event. $36 per ticket.

7:30 p.m. | cityarts.net

OCTOBER 18

Crossroads

Santa Cruz-based author Jonathan Franzen speaks about his latest long-awaited epic, Crossroads, with fellow novelist Mona Simpson, at this live virtual event. $38 (includes price of book) through Book Passage; $30 through Point Reyes Books.

6 p.m. | bookpassage.com, ptreyesbooks.com

OCTOBER 19

Light on Fire, The Art and Life of Sam Francis

Gabrielle Selz launches her new biography, Light on Fire, The Art and Life of Sam Francis, at an event cosponsored by Litquake 2021 and City Lights, in conversation with art historian Patricia Albers. Live event, registration and proof of vaccination required, Hotel Emblem San Francisco, 562 Sutter Street.

6 p.m. | citylights.com

OCTOBER 30

Orwell’s Garden

Rebecca Solnit discusses her new book, Orwell’s Garden, with Jenny Odell, at an in-person event sponsored by Point Reyes Books. Dance Palace, 503 B Street, Point Reyes Station. $38 (includes book).

6 p.m. | ptreyesbooks.com