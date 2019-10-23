McMullen lined up exclusive designers for the store’s mid-September debut. (Liz Zepeda)

McMullen 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, shopmcmullen.com

Twelve years after opening her maiden boutique in Oakland, Sherri McMullen has brought her impeccable eye for style to the Peninsula. “The Town & Country shopper is looking for a curated fashion experience and an exciting mix of elevated designers,” says McMullen, who lined up exclusive designers for the store’s mid-September debut. Her latest namesake shop’s 2,600 square feet are filled with ready-to-wear and accessories from emerging and directional luxury brands such as Arias, Begum Khan Jewelry, Khaite, Kenneth Ize, Nina Ricci, Petar Petrov and Rokh. Additionally, there’s a selection of home decor from the likes of Ikkis, Bolé Road and Gardeco. It’s all set in a beautiful space designed by Chloe Warner and her team at Redmond Aldrich Design. “We have an expanded sitting area for kids and loved ones, a shoe salon and dressing rooms that have a boudoir feeling with plush ochre carpet and hand-painted wallpaper by Caroline Lizarraga with a lucky animal dreamscape,” says McMullen. “It has to be seen to be believed.” Be right over!

The Allbirds Hayes Valley interior also features a gray-blue shade inspired by Karl the Fog.

Allbirds 425 Hayes St., San Francisco, allbirds.com

Allbirds has landed in Hayes Valley! The San Francisco–based shoe company now has two stores in the City; the first neighbors its headquarters in Jackson Square. According to Travis Boyce, the company’s head of global retail operations, the original spot “isn’t big enough to accommodate the crowds that can gather there on busy days.” The much-larger sequel totals 6,700 square feet and includes seating devised by Allbirds’ head of design, Jamie McLellan, who previously worked with Tom Dixon. The interior also features a gray-blue shade inspired by Karl the Fog, as well as a service bar composed of reclaimed redwood atop a metal base painted in a shade that echoes the Golden Gate Bridge. In keeping with Allbirds’ tradition of offering unique lace colors at each outpost, Hayes Valley’s hues are Dim Sum Beige, Filbert Street Stairs Green and Ferry Building Blue. Another good reason to head over to the new store? For a limited time and exclusively at the location, you can pick up a special edition of the Allbirds Tree Toppers — its high-top style made of eucalyptus tree fiber. The palette nods to Lands End and the California coastline: washed navy with pops of green.