October Openings: Wit & Wisdom, Saffron + Poe and Z-Learning Space

Wit & Wisdom

1325 Broadway, Sonoma; michaelmina.net/restaurants/wit-wisdom

The wine country is undeniably spectacular this time of year — and now there’s another incentive for a weekend getaway: the opening of Wit & Wisdom at the Lodge at Sonoma, the latest feather in Michael Mina’s chef’s hat. Though Mina’s restaurants have strategically popped up in prominent cities all over the country, this marks his wine country debut. Not surprisingly, he takes full advantage of the abundance of the area, sourcing ingredients and vintages from farms, purveyors and wineries from the Bay Area and wine country. The restaurant pays homage to Jack London’s writings of the same name, and the menu at Wit & Wisdom includes fare ranging from Liberty Farms duck wings to spice-poached white shrimp and red king crab, plus a mouth-watering selection of vegetarian seasonal pizzas such as the hearth-blistered garden tomatoes pizza and the zucchini and feta pizza, featuring Marshall’s Farm honey, crispy squash blossoms and lemon thyme. And did we mention that you’ll be eating in style? Local design firm Wilson Ishihara recently transformed the Lodge’s restaurant space, which also boasts an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining and a bocce ball court.

Saffron + Poe

11 Locust Ave., Mill Valley; saffronandpoe.com

Saffron + Poe, the new Mill Valley home goods store and design boutique, is all about the abode — the domain on everyone’s mind these days. Featuring a bevy of rustic and cozy furnishings and decor, the store is grounded in an “old-meets-new California aesthetic” that supports craftspeople and artisan partners from places such as Bali, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Thailand for a cool collection of chairs, rugs, textiles, wall furnishings and must-haves — like the hammered copper and teak bowl or buttery-brown embroidered leather Moroccan pouf — selected for more than their beauty. Saffron + Poe’s wares are ethically and sustainably sourced and made by hand. What’s more, the store’s design boutique offers full-service design services for residences and small commercial spaces

Z-Learning Space

55 Fifth St., San Francisco; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zetta

Tourism is lagging but creative thinking abounds: Hotel Zetta, located beside the Westfield San Francisco Centre and across from the Old Mint in downtown SF, has transformed its entire second floor event space and meeting rooms into the new Z-Learning Space. Featuring pods for up to six students, the private learning/teaching/study space fits the needs of parents and tutors looking for a clean and safe venue for socially distanced learning — or simply a change of scenery from this year’s inevitable makeshift home/school office. In addition to micro-classroom setups with Wi-Fi and flatscreen TVs, there is 1,500 square feet of indoor recess space in a playroom complete with pool table, Plinko and pinball machine. The Z-Learning Space can be rented by the week or month, and kid-friendly snacks and lunches are available upon request.