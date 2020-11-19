ODC at McEvoy Ranch

The annual ODC fall fundraiser, its largest of the year, was technically still held amid the rolling hills, olive groves and secret gardens on the bucolic grounds at McEvoy Ranch, thanks to partnership support from ranch scion Nion McEvoy and his partner, Leslie Berriman.

The event raised $320,000 and highlighted the nimble, show-stopping athleticism of the ODC dancers in a performance that was filmed in advance — then streamed October 11 for the organization’s Fall for Art fundraiser, which also included a premiere of a site-specific dance film, Walk on Air (against your better judgment), showcasing the artistry of company dancers in works created by ODC/Dance choreographers Brenda Way, KT Nelson and Kimi Okada.

“The light at the end of this tunnel needs to shine on the arts. And this event will be key for ODC to still be there when the time comes again for live performances with our audience,” said ODC founder-artistic director Way. “This fundraiser is literally a lifesaver. Though the performances are interactive, the program is artistic, joyful and a bit offbeat — in true ODC spirit.”