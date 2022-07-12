Of Note: On the Home Front

Montesacro: The SoMa pinseria is doubling down in SF with its just-opened outpost in the Marina (a third Bay Area spot in Walnut Creek is forthcoming). Although the specialty is its light and airy pizzalike flatbreads, the dinner menu also features starters, pastas and mains. Brunch, lunch and happy hour are in the works. | montesacro.com

Tasting House: This new addition to the downtown Los Gatos dining scene is centered on curated wine and food pairings, with an adjacent shop as well. Native son Ryan Fillhardt is both chef and sommelier of this cool concept, created by owner and former Apple exec Denise Thornberry. The extensive menu is divided into tastes from the garden, sea, earth, farm, grill and oven. | tastinghouse.com

The Setting Wines: The boutique brand’s 3,500-square-foot indooroutdoor tasting room — complete with two luxury cabanas — is the latest to arrive at Healdsburg’s Bacchus Landing. Previously, its limited-production wines, sourced from vineyards in Napa and Sonoma valleys, were only available to members of The Setting Society. In addition to tastings, food pairings and educational seminars are available. | thesettingwines.com

Eataly Silicon Valley: The longawaited three-level megamarket finally bowed at Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair a few weeks ago. No one could fault you for getting lost, literally and figuratively, amid its 45,000 square feet of dining, shopping and learning — including multiple eateries, a wine shop and a gelato spot — all centered on Italian food culture. | eataly.com

Bar Nonnina: Come for the pasta, stay for the recently debuted speakeasy at Fiorella’s Inner Sunset location. The new venue serves craft cocktails (created by Dylan Henry) and snacks (from chef Scott Schneider) in cozy style — accommodating only 14 folks between its green marble bar and communal wooden tables. Perfect for summer: the Lambrusco slushy. | fiorella-sf.com