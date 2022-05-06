Of Note: Where To Stay, Spa, Savor and Swig

An Epicurean Affair: The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, May 20–22, showcases the area’s makers, plus vino from all over the world. With VIP parties, an outdoor concert, wine seminars and chef-centric activities — watch Matt Horn preside over a live fire for a good cause! — it’s sure to be an entertaining and enlightening time. healdsburgwineandfood.com

Tomales Bay Getaway: Nick’s Cove, which is in the midst of a refresh, recently updated its 12 cottages. The interiors — whose charm and character were preserved — include handcrafted furnishings and custom rugs along with new paint and wallpaper. While the waterfront bar and restaurant are up next, chef Kua Speer’s curated seasonal menu will still be available to cottage guests. nickscove.com

Serenity Now: Totaling 5,000 square feet, indoors and out, with 10 private treatment rooms as well as an herbal bar, Redmint’s new outpost (above) is billed as the City’s largest wellness center. Like the original Cow Hollow location, the Pac Heights sequel is inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and Eastern beauty rituals (founder Helina Fan is a TCM practitioner). redmint.com

A Healdsburg Hub: Although SingleThread remains closed after a fire in February, husband and wife Kyle and Katina Connaughton, proprietors of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, have debuted Little Saint downtown. The entirely plant-based eatery — in the former Shed spot — also contains a coffee bar, wine shop and market. The expansive venue plans to host community events, too. littlesainthealdsburg.com

Book or Buy in Napa: With its 135 contemporary cottages and guestrooms, state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, seasonally driven Bear restaurant, immersive experiences and views of the Mayacamas Mountains, the just-opened Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection — situated on 712 acres — may make you wish you didn’t have to leave. And you don’t necessarily have to: On-site private residences start from the high $4 millions. aubergeresorts.com