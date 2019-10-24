Parties

Old Skool Cafe’s Rousing Harlem Renaissance Gala

Photos by Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography

October 24, 2019
Janice Patterson, Jay Jackson, Teresa Goines, Greg and Stephanie Patterson

August 22

Old Skool Cafe, a jazzy, youth-run supper club in Hunters Point, held its Harlem Renaissance Gala on August 22, where 200 guests, on-theme in festive 1920s garb, raised more than $300,000 to continue the cafe’s admirable mission of giving 16- to 22-year-olds who’ve been affected by poverty and incarceration a second chance through steady employment.

The festivities kicked off with a cocktail reception at the cafe’s classic digs, followed by a heart-soaring program at the nearby Bay View Opera House.

A roster of inspired attendees included Hooman Khalili, radio host about town; Mike Krieger, Instagram co-founder, who now runs the Future Justice Fund with his wife, Kaitlyn, who was also in attendance; Teresa Goines, aka Momma T., Old Skool’s dynamic and beloved founder; and Jay Jay Jackson, Hunters Point hometown hero, who was the evening’s honoree alongside Chris Wilson, author of The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose.

Chris Wilson
The performance at Harlem Renaissance Gala.
Kaitlyn Krieger, Adnan Kahn, Mike Krieger and John Vaden
Hooman Khalili and Tiffany Fuller

