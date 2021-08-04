Must Haves: On The Move

Maybe that sourdough starter got you through the pandemic. Maybe self-care fell by the wayside of blurred boundaries between home and work. Whether you’re ready to get back on the bike or in need of some serenity — now! — this roundup puts you front and center.

Wheels in motion. Inspired by one of its classic bicycles from 1965, Schwinn’s Collegiate Step-Thru ($998) is equal parts comfort, style and utility. A cro-moly steel frame, ergonomic grips, foam saddle, front and rear caliper brakes and polished aluminum rims give the modern two-wheeler a truly vintage look. Available in green — and in two sizes — the Collegiate also comes with a lifetime warranty, so pedal around town with confidence. Just don’t forget your helmet! schwinnbikes.com

Happy feet. Let’s take it back old school, to a time when fitness and style went hand in hand, and check out the newly released Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SP ($100). Timeless track style reemerges with Nike’s heritageinspired sneakers, shown here in Fireberry/Cactus Flower with an Electro Orange throwback Swoosh, retro suede accents and recognizable “waffle” outsole. Look as sporty on the outside as you feel inside — even if it’s just to run errands. nike.com

Purple haze. In the world of gemstones, amethyst is known as a natural tranquilizer, relieving stress, anxiety and negativity. Supposedly, it helps center the crown chakra so you can focus on healing blockages that could be holding you back from reaching your full potential. We suggest going big with something like this Electric Purple Amethyst specimen ($20,000) ethically sourced from mines in Uruguay — and available from a London-based dealer on 1stDibs. Formed 120 to 140 million years ago, each of these crystals is totally unique and absolutely stunning. If not for its purported healing properties, get one for purely aesthetic reasons. 1stdibs.com

Making waves. Focus on steady breathing, find your center, and let the Vitality Swing ($340) revitalize your body. One of the many chi swing machines on the market, this model from U.S. Jaclean is a bestseller on Amazon and, with its wavelike motion, provides a passive aerobic workout. Designed to help stimulate the lymphatic system and boost the metabolism, it mimics the way fish move through water to oxygenate their blood. To balance your body’s energy flow, lie flat, put your legs up and relax. usjaclean.com/fitness/vitality-swing

Got your back. With its hybrid design, the Re-Nylon and leather backpack ($1,470) from Prada falls somewhere between a backpack and messenger bag. Made of regenerated yarn (produced from recycled plastic trash collected from oceans), the minimalist bag — shown here in yellow — is adjustable and just the right size for gym gear or the essentials for an urban adventure. prada.com