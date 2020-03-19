One Bottle: 2016 Hill of Tara Cabernet Sauvignon, Moon Mountain District

With a second vintage soon to be released, the small but mighty Hill of Tara is already among the highest peaks — or golden hills — of Sonoma County cabernet sauvignons. It’s the side project for husband-and-wife team Danny and Katie Fay (he is general manager at Kanzler; she runs marketing for Lambert Bridge), plus vineyard manager Matt Simpson, who’s married to Danny’s sister. Yes, it’s all in the family. And so is that mystical Hill of Tara, the former ancient seat of power in Ireland that was farmed and owned by Danny’s family from 1928 to 1974.

In California, Danny sources from Moonridge Vineyard’s organic, volcanic soils atop Moon Mountain for three barrels of an immensely satisfying cabernet sauvignon, sporting delicate tannins and notes of spruce tip and raspberry. It’s a powerful wine boasting the gravitas of Irish history and the breathtaking voice of the grapes gifted from this unique vineyard.

Hill of Tara releases its 2016 cabernet sauvignon on March 17 by email allocation only, at hilloftarawines.com. The wines can also be found in Sonoma County at Café La Haye, Glen Ellen Star and Sonoma’s Best.