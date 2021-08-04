One Bottle: Adamvs Téres 2016

For the record, Denise and Stephen Adams’ organic, biodynamic estate vineyards on Howell Mountain don’t produce magical grapes that are as virtuous as broccoli. However, their ADAMVS wines from the eastern side of Napa Valley are mindfully grown and produced. The intent is to interfere as minimally as possible with the exceptional fruit from the vine — all while nurturing the vineyards’ natural mountain setting.

The results of caring for environmental health are in the bottle. With its 2016 ADAMVS TÉRES, the winery produces one of the finest examples of a spectacular Bordeaux blend from Northern California. It just so happens that the Adamses also own the Château Fonplégade in Bordeaux. This 90 percent cabernet sauvignon–based wine is supported by a little merlot and cabernet franc and strikes with a nose of redwood forest and chanterelle mushrooms. Then the opulent, powerful body captivates with notes of espresso, cardamom and cacao nibs. It’s a wine that will age gracefully but is also ready to be enjoyed on a patio this summer, while savoring our beautiful California surroundings.

The 2016 ADAMVS TÉRES is available for purchase only at the estate in Angwin (501 White Cottage Road North). All visits are by appointment only. adamvs.com