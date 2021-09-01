One Bottle: Keller Estate, Rosé Of Pinot Noir, 2020

The old mindset of “no rosé after Labor Day” has thankfully faded away. After all, some of the Bay Area’s warmest weather arrives in September and October. Even if sunsets are getting earlier, now is still a terrific time to enjoy a beautiful rosé like the estategrown pinot noir rendition from Petaluma’s hidden and excellent Keller Estate.

Co-founders Arturo and Deborah Keller’s spectacular estate (complete with a giant collection of luxury vintage cars) is in the new Petaluma Gap AVA (made official in 2017 by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau), a region known for wind and fog with gentle sunshine — a perfect trifecta for pinot noir. The 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir begins with a shimmering soft-pink hue and tangerine and fresh grass on the nose. Then the tangy, crisp body takes over, presenting notes of ripe strawberry and lavender fields. In the spirit of the Kellers’ affection for classic cars, this wine is akin to a Ferrari: fun, elegant, smooth and timeless.

Find the 2020 Keller Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir at kellerestate.com and at the winery estate in Petaluma (5875 Lakeville Highway).