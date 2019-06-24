Amy Lebastchi, Judy Davies and Lauren Eastman

May 11

For the 22nd year, Raphael House hosted its beloved One Home, Many Hearts gala. This time, 500 supporters showed up at the Four Seasons for the festivities. Co-emceed by dynamic duo Liam Mayclem and Leslie Sbrocco, the event was a who’s who of the City’s civic community. Mayor London Breed made her rounds, and fashion designer Vasily Vein donated a glamorous couture gown to the live auction. His chic double-breasted jacket, sparkling tie and enviable blond locks came second only to his generosity. Other boldface supporters like Judy Davies and Kate Smith were also in attendance as community leaders reflected on Raphael House’s 48 years of serving San Francisco’s homeless.

Scott Olson, Michael Millman, London Breed and Marc Slater

Angelica Benjamin and Bishara Etienne

Cheryl Porro and Raven Sisco

Kate Smith and Natalie Klinkhammer

Gene Chan, Laurie Carrade, Terra Sollman, Erich Sollman and Chad Bolick