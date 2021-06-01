Openings: A Taste Of Canton

Empress by Boon

838 Grant Avenue, San Francisco | theempresssf.com

Though news of the pending arrival of the Chinatown restaurant Empress by Boon began to spread in the fall of 2019, its grand opening got carried over (for obvious reasons) to the Year of the Ox. On June 18, the wait will be over for modern Cantonese fare with a farm-totable twist (the restaurant has its own organic farm) under Ho Chee Boon, the Michelin-starred chef whose expertise and vision shone at Hakkasan restaurants around the globe. Making its home in the former Empress of China location on Grant Avenue, the new dining hot spot plans to introduce prix fixe menus with highlights that include crispy quail with 20-year-aged Huadiao wine, steamed shrimp with Kaluga caviar, and hand-pulled noodles with enoki and shiitake mushrooms.

Creative Arts Center, Children’s Musical Theater

1545 Parkmoor Avenue, San Jose | cmtsj.org

Cooped-up creative kids rejoice! Children’s Musical Theater of San Jose has opened its new creative arts center. The spacious 25,000-square-foot facility has five rehearsal studios, a set shop and a costume shop, plus a state-of-the-art sound system and plenty of space to dance and dream up CMT’s next award-winning productions. Thanks to individual gifts, foundation support and grants from the city of San Jose and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, the new center is a testament to the community’s passionate investment in CMT, which was founded in 1968 and has inspired more than 50,000 kids over the years. For any given season, CMT casts more than 1,200 performers ages 4 to 20 in productions that reach close to 40,000 audience members. Stay tuned for the next showcase of performances under longtime artistic director Kevin Hauge, back for his 25th season with the company, which has been honored a dozen times by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Hay

1789 Fourth Street, Berkeley | hay.com

Danish retailer Hay has made its way to the Bay, landing in a 3,000-squarefoot home on the Fourth Street retail corridor in Berkeley. The new out post is the fifth U.S. location for the brand, which was founded in Copenhagen in 2002 and specializes in sleek Scandinavian-inspired furniture, decor and lighting, along with colorful and cheery accessories and textiles. Hay is part of Herman Miller Group’s retail portfolio — which also includes Design Within Reach — and is known for its successful collaborations with contemporary designers. Looking for the perfect summer perch? Check out Hay’s Palissade chaise lounge, made of sturdy powder- coated steel and part of a new outdoor furniture line designed by the French duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

TruFusion

250 Fremont Street, San Francisco | trufusion.com/san-francisco/

KettleBooty, anyone? TruFusion’s new SoMa yoga and fitness studio will help get your tush in gear when it comes to exercise goals. Thankfully, there are classes for everyone and every temperature preference — from hot yoga to Barefoot Bootcamp (perfect for those of us who haven’t worn real shoes in over a year) and targeted training regimens. Run by Bay Area native Kate Loughlin, the fitness space offers 15 unique classes (including Pilates, barre and boxing) and 100 time slots to choose from each week. There’s also a juice bar that serves up refreshing postworkout smoothies and açai bowls, and down the line will offer an assortment of food options. TruFusion’s first location opened in Las Vegas in 2013 and since then, studios have been popping up throughout the country. The San Francisco space comes at a time when safety is at the forefront and features an air filtration system with hospital-grade disinfection technologies.