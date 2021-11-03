Openings: A Winning Combination

Miller & Lux

700 Terry A Francois Boulevard, San Francisco | millerandluxrestaurant.com

With a menu devised by celebrity chef Tyler Florence and glam interiors dreamt up by Ken Fulk, it’s no surprise that diners have been flocking to Miller & Lux. The upscale steakhouse is part of Chase Center’s Thrive City, making it an ideal spot to enjoy drinks or dinner before heading to the arena for a game or show. While it’s still early days, the Caesar salad prepared tableside — if you’re lucky, by Florence himself — has emerged as a signature dish. To start the meal on a decadent note, order the crème fraîche custard-filled doughnuts topped with osetra caviar. (While you’re at it, call over the Champagne cart!) The fall menu also takes advantage of black truffles, which appear with fettuccini, fries and more. Don’t skip dessert — presented on a trolley brimming with sweets.

Obour Foods

One Ferry Building, San Francisco | obourfoods.com

Just in time for any holiday gatherings you might be hosting or attending — think easy yet delicious hors d’oeuvres and potluck fare — Obour Foods just opened its first brick-and-mortar outpost at the Ferry Building. Previously, its craft hummus and tahini, made right here in the City, were only sold at local farmers’ markets. The new shop purveys a wide variety of globally inspired flavors, such as black bean and hot curry, that pair perfectly with Obour’s homemade pita chips. (On the company’s website, founder Elliot Sharifi, who once worked in finance, quips that he went from former bean counter to literal bean counter.)

Cudos

Town & Country Village, Palo Alto | cudosforyou.com

Hansel Lynn and Lisa King-Lynn initially opened Cudos in August, only to have equipment failure force the husband-and-wife team to shut down. As of a few weeks ago, they’re back in business — delighting folks with freshly made frozen custard and mini donuts. Lynn became a fan of the rich and creamy treat while studying at Washington University in St. Louis, where Ted Drewes Frozen Custard is big. Fast forward some years: Now living in Silicon Valley, Lynn, the founder of theCoderSchool, wondered why the dessert is practically nonexistent here. Last fall, “after we settled into a COVID life, Hansel brought up the idea of doing frozen custard,” recalls King- Lynn, who grew up in Los Altos, attended Stanford and previously worked in the software industry. “I jumped on it and threw in donuts as a unique twist — and Cudos was born.” There are toppings to perk up the custard and flavored sugars to coat the donuts.

Estiatorio Ornos

252 California Street, San Francisco | estiatorioornos.com

While the name on the door has changed, the restaurant near the corner of California and Battery streets remains a Michael Mina enterprise (the space most recently housed his Michelin-starred eponymous flagship). A year after debuting Estiatorio Ornos in Miami, the Bay Area culinary star teamed up again with chef Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and chef Nikolaos Georgousis for a second location of their Greek dining concept. Seafood-centric specialties are served in a sophisticated yet relaxed venue, enlivened by patterned tiles and vibrant coral furnishings. A highlight: Pick your fish and its preparation, with a “fish sommelier” guiding you through the evening’s options, showcased on a cart. There are also traditional Greek dishes like saganaki, grilled lamb chops and moussaka. If you’re having trouble deciding, consider the Ornos Experience, a $105 four-course tasting menu.