Openings: Fare And Square

Joyride Pizza

411 Valencia Street & 730 Howard Street, San Francisco | joyridepizza.com

Samovar Tea business partners and brothers Jesse Jacobs and Joshua Jacobs invite you to sit back and enjoy the ride with their two locations of Joyride Pizza — one in Yerba Buena Gardens and the other on Valencia Street (both spaces formerly occupied by Samovar). Joyride Pizza merges thoughtfully sourced culinary elements with classic Detroit-style square-pan pizza. As much as possible, the Jacobses rely on ingredients from local small-batch, organic purveyors, most notably grains from Central Milling in Petaluma, which are utilized in their esteemed focaccia dough. Salads and sweets round out the delectable menu items at the two outposts, with Yerba Buena Gardens also dishing up pastas, handmade fresh daily, and serving alcohol (like a Bloody Mary garnished with gruyere, basil, parmesan and pepperoni).

Scott’s Chowder House

334 Grant Avenue, San Francisco | scottschowderhouse.com

With its new venue in the City, Scott’s Chowder House brings the widely loved dinner destination back where it first began in 1976. Like its two locations in San Jose, the latest one features a variety of seafood soups (including its awardwinning Boston-style clam chowder), salads and sandwiches for dine-in, to-go or delivery, along with handcrafted beer and wine selections. Chef Laurent Manrique serves as a culinary adviser to the establishment, which is known for freshness and quality as well as its sustainable and healthy options. Scott’s Chowder House, a spin-off of Scott’s Seafood, not only prioritizes pristine seafood, but also ethically sourced ingredients that take into account social and environmental issues.

The RealReal

1201 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur | therealreal.com

Looking for a sustainable way to wear designer items? The RealReal, the world’s largest high-end secondhand retailer — offering women’s, men’s and children’s fashions along with furniture and fine art — recently debuted at Marin Country Mart, after opening its doors on University Avenue in Palo Alto earlier this year. With a rigorous authentication process and a team of in-house gemologists and horologists, The RealReal aims to provide a dependable and safe way to buy and sell (you guessed it!) real designer items (from classic Chanel suits to a Gucci floral jacquard armchair). Located directly across Sir Francis Drake Boulevard from the Golden Gate Ferry Larkspur Terminal, the latest location is accessible from the City without a vehicle. (Marin Country Mart is also home to a wide range of retailers, including jewelry stores, pet shops, boutiques, bars, restaurants and galleries.)