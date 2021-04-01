OPENINGS: Inspired by Sky and Sea

Ellen Wise Couture

By appointment only.

285 Allen Road, Woodside

(650) 275-2760

ellenwisecouture.com

Peninsula-based Ellen Wise Couture has entered the bridal business. With Cielo, a new capsule collection for fallwinter 2021, Ellen Wise offers brides a welcome detour from predictable mass-produced gowns with her sumptuous handcrafted custom couture pieces made locally in her atelier. Wise, who founded her couture business a decade ago after tenures as a concert violinist and attorney, believes in working closely with brides to get a full grasp of their personal style and vision. And for the new collection, she has tapped the expertise of designer Fady Mechrek, a Lebanese couturier with more than two decades of experience with Maison Elie Saab. Cielo’s 10-dress baseline capsule may sound conservative, but the sky’s the limit when it comes to bespoke variations on the embellishments and silhouette, including a custom neckline, sleeve length, capelet or removable train. From concept to completion, the road to the “dream gown” takes approximately four to 12 weeks.

Swell Lounge

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

155 Broadway, Half Moon Bay

jettywave.com

While you're waiting for the new Jettywave Distillery to open at the former home of Half Moon Bay Distillery, step on up to the window of Swell Lounge for a sea-breezy outdoor bar experience. Located a stone's throw from the beach, the sleek corrugated metal Swell Lounge bar cart, fashioned from an abandoned coffee trailer, offers creative (and, in some cases, borderline salubrious) cocktails like the Even Keel Turmeric shot. Founded by Realtor, spin instructor and event planner extraordinaire Mishelle Westendorf, with help from a team that includes her husband, David Westendorf, and distiller Anthony Marinese, Jettywave is all about being sustainable, committed to using reclaimed materials, reducing waste and sourcing herbs and fruits from its onsite garden. Ultimately, the distillery (on track to open in the very near future) will produce gin, vodka, whiskey, bourbon and a moonshine with the trademarked moniker Half Moon Shine. Down the line, in addition to offering classes and bottling parties, Jettywave plans to host private events and all-ages community gatherings.