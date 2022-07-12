Openings: On the Home Front



RH San Francisco

590 20th Street, San Francisco | rh.com

At Pier 70, the behemoth on the corner of 20th and Illinois Streets has officially opened its grand doors as RH San Francisco, ushering in another chapter for the historic Bethlehem Steel building that dates back to 1917. Its five stories, with a rooftop that boasts spectacular views of the Bay Bridge, are now home to the Marin-based retailer’s flagship in the City. And you don’t have to be a design enthusiast to be impressed: Hand-forged iron doors greet guests, who step into an octagon-shaped entry with original marble floors, cast-stone walls and a coffered ceiling. In addition to containing various RH furniture collections and the largest RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier yet, the venue includes live-fire restaurant Palm Court — whose menu features some of RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman’s favorite dishes, that reflect his global travels — and two wine bars. So, yes, you can make a whole day out of a visit to the 80,000-square-foot establishment, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers valet parking.

Penelope and the Beauty Bar

950 Mason Street, San Francisco | penelopeandthebeautybar.com

There’s a new premier spa and wellness center in town — and it’s only the second outpost of Seattle’s Penelope and the Beauty Bar. Luckily for us, it’s not far from the Gazette offices, on the first floor of the Fairmont. (We could use a little pampering after a day of deadlines!) The Pacific Northwest original, inside the same luxe hotel up there, is a partnership that Penelope and the Beauty Bar owner Angela Rosen describes as “a dream,” adding, “Given the similarity to the property in Seattle, combined with a beautiful residential neighborhood, I was excited about the opportunity to expand to Fairmont San Francisco’s Nob Hill location.” Make an appointment for a customized facial, hydrating and detoxing body wrap, microcurrent facial toning, cellulite treatment, traditional Egyptian sugaring hair removal and more. Nail services are also offered in the salon, while blowouts and makeup services are available in-room. Additionally, guests can pick up skin care products by world-renowned brands such as France’s Biologique Recherche, Germany’s MBR, Switzerland’s Bellefontaine and Japan’s Forlleˇd.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience Store

900 North Point Street, San Francisco | ghirardelli.com

After a five-month closure, the iconic confectioner is back open for business at Ghirardelli Square. As the more than 5,000-squarefoot store’s name implies, it delivers multiple ways for guests to experience the brand’s sweet offerings — such as observing chocolatiers as they handcraft hot fudge, then tasting the goods by indulging in Ghirardelli’s World-Famous Hot Fudge Sundae. “The aroma of fresh fudge, chocolate and waffle cones cannot be topped,” says Justin Reese, the company’s VP of retail and e-commerce, whose favorite menu item is the sundae. The bill of fare is wellsuited for warm or chilly weather — with shakes, frappés, hot cocoa and coffee, as well as ice cream, brownies, chocolate chip cookies and (seasonally) chocolate-dipped strawberries. Since the interiors were designed by Eight Inc., the firm responsible for the Apple stores in the Bay Area, it’s no surprise that there are some tech-centric elements, like the iPad used to personalize tins with messages and photos, plus fill them with a customized mix of chocolate squares.