Openings: Room to Grow

BaBoo 101 Henry Adams St., Ste. 335, San Francisco; baboosf.com

Artisanal home goods boutique BaBoo has spread its wings, landing in a roomy new home at the San Francisco Design Center. A Sacramento Street staple since 2013, the decision to swap its small storefront for a large showroom space predates the pandemic: During a fall 2019 pop-up in New York City, BaBoo spread out in a 2,200-square-foot area and realized the potential of space — especially when showing off its line of indoor luxury swings for grownups, colorful and cozy poufs, children’s furniture and objets d’art. Catering to the design trade and individual clients, BaBoo carries an eclectic mix of contemporary handcrafted goods from around the world. Expect the unexpected with BaBoo’s Tarzan swing made from Burmese teak, nouveau-meets-modern Mucha-themed lamps and vintage-inspired ceramic Bibi bathing beauty figurines from Vienna, procured during owner Galit Chay’s last international trip.

Chao Pescao! 272 McAllister St., San Francisco; chaopescaosf.com

While many restaurants reluctantly cried, “See ya later, alligator” in the past year, Chao Pescao! (whose name translates loosely as just that) has only just arrived. Longtime restaurateur Rene Denis filled a niche when he launched his delivery-only pop-up Chao Pescao! last year, and recently decided to make the venture permanent, taking over the space occupied by his former Civic Center restaurant, Soluna Cafe & Lounge. Denis’ casual Latin Caribbean menu is filled with delicious travel-friendly options inspired by the Cuban and Colombian classics Denis grew up with. Special ties include gluten-free pan de bono cheese bread, empanadas, Cuban sandwiches and ropa vieja, a specialty with shredded flank steak, green olives and bell pepper. The desserts are equally intriguing, including coconut flan with mango coulis and tart de queso, a low-carb cheesecake with Mexican dark chocolate — and zero sugar! Wines and many of the restaurant’s cocktails, including its signature daiquiri, are also available for delivery.

The RealReal 379 University Ave., Palo Alto; therealreal.com/paloalto

“Extend the life cycle of luxury” is the motto of luxury consignor The RealReal, which has opened a new boutique on Palo Alto’s University Avenue. Fortunately, many of us don’t need convincing when it comes to embracing the benefits (out with the old, in with the new!) of upscale consignment shopping and selling. With a dynamic online presence and brick-and-mortar boutiques, TRR tempts shoppers with a constantly changing inventory of designer goods for men, women and kids — think Hermes, Gucci, Chanel, Yves Salomon Enfant — while also dangling an incentive to clear out the closet by offering a pretty good return on that investment you never wore, plus contact-free curbside drop-off. And, if you’re considering bidding farewell to some of your bling, the shop will appraise big-ticket smalls like fine jewelry, watches and handbags. If that’s not enough, the store is also actively seeking artwork, furniture and housewares.