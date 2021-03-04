Openings: Spring Forward

Pacific Catch, 3315 Coronado Place, Santa Clara; pacificcatch.com



The popular local seafood chain Pacific Catch is opening its 11th outpost this month at the Santa Clara Square Marketplace. Since founding its first restaurant in 2003, Pacific Catch has expanded to six Bay Area counties, thanks to a fierce following that craves its convivial atmosphere and the “from wave to table” specialties, including its FishBar staffed with “bartenders” serving seasonal ceviches and pokes and fresh-catch specials like kanpachi yellowtail and striped sea bass. The new location, led by chef Rowena Rillo, also boasts an alfresco dining space and outdoor bar featuring a long list of stellar margaritas and tiki cocktails.

Montage Healdsburg, 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg; montagehotels.com/healdsburg



The word “retreat” is thrown around a lot these days, but the new Montage Healdsburg, surrounded by rolling vineyards and oak tree groves, does it justice. The ultraluxe hideaway offers breathtaking views of the Alexander Valley and Mount Saint Helena, along with on-site amenities like the Hazel Hill restaurant, specializing in Frenchinspired California cuisine, and the sublime Spa Montage, with multiple treatment rooms, a yoga garden and zero-edge pool. Montage Hotels & Resorts’ first Sonoma Wine Country hotel arrives at a time when many are craving a rustic getaway while also being concerned about safety protocols. The hotel’s “peace-of-mind commitment” seeks to assuage travelers’ concerns by offering multiple measures to keep the property clean and sanitized, along with providing easy access to health care providers from One Medical group.

The Third Place thethirdplace.istherealreal.com/paloalto

The Third Place (TTP) app, which is still in its infancy, has been swiftly adding neighborhood restaurants and retailers to its curated subscription programs that encourage customers to commit to scheduled deliveries from local businesses, while giving those clients a boost that’s critical right now. Founders Vivien Sin and Glen Wang, former dormmates at the University of Chicago, have plans to branch out in several cities, though San Francisco was the obvious launching pad for Sin, who lives on Nob Hill. Three of the latest establishments to join the platform include Jane Bakery (which, in addition to its famous pastries, offers a hearty bread, butter and cheese subscription), Dorsia Provisions (try the wild mushroom and produce box) and Polk Street’s Barley Beer Bar (an emporium of craft beer and wines). TTP is also handy for gifts — from food baskets and mixology classes to sculptural arrangements from longtime local florist IXIA.

Marilyn Jaeger Skincare, 2406 Clay Street, San Francisco; marilynjaegerskincare.com

Pampering no longer needs to be a distant memory: Marilyn Jaeger has moved into penthouse-level digs on Clay Street. Jaeger, who earned a glowing reputation for her unparalleled waxing services and skin and body care treatments for men and women, made the first of two moves last fall, leaving her longtime Presidio Heights location and landing a temporary space in a medical practice near Fillmore Street. Now her team is settling into a permanent home a few floors above the medical office. “After two decades on Sacramento Street, we are excited to launch the new fresh face of MJ Skincare,” Jaeger says, while giving a shout-out of gratitude to her loyal clientele. The salon has a warm and welcoming vibe and great natural light, plus purified air and stringent safety protocols. Go from camera-ready to IRL-ready with one of Jaeger’s rejuvenating facials and a brow design — or the new tress-transforming Hydrafacial Keravive hair and scalp treatment.

Jaranita, 3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco; jaranitasf.com

A bustling stretch of Steiner Street in the Marina has welcomed Jaranita to the fold, now serving up Peruvian wood-fired rotisserie dishes at its outdoor parklet, and via takeout and delivery. The restaurant is the latest venture of the Acurio International Restaurant Group, which operates La Mar on the Embarcadero. The name derives from the word jarana, loosely translated as “revelry” — and something we’ll never again take for granted. Under the guidance of executive chef Javier Cussato, the robust menu includes pollo a la brasa, served with aji amarillo and huacatay sauces, the catch of the day, empanadas (meat and vegetarian), and creative small plates and salads. You’ll also find a cocktail menu with an emphasis on sake, including the Nikkei Sour with blanco sake and yuzu-infused sake, El Cholito de la Marina, made with cucumber-infused sake, and the Sake-Salp, featuring copper bourbon-infused sake. Once indoor dining is in full swing, be sure to check out the fabulous murals throughout the restaurant by local artist Bernadine Preetha Saint-Auguste.