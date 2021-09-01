Openings: Style and Spice

State Street Market

170 State Street, Los Altos | statestreetmarket.com

Get ready to enjoy the charm and culinary offerings of Los Altos at the new community-focused State Street Market. After being reimagined in Spanish colonial architectural style, the town’s midcentury Purity Stores food market will now house a 20,000-square-foot food hall, featuring local vendors and renowned Bay Area chefs. Among them are Meichih and Michael Kim, former chefs of Michelin-starred Maum. Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate Tin Pot Creamery, whose founder, Becky Sunseri, started her handmade small-batch ice cream business out of her Los Altos home. And adjacent to the main food hall is El Alto, a new restaurant from chef Traci Des Jardins, which celebrates the rich history of the early California-Mexican ranchos and agrarian roots of the area. Be sure to head downstairs to the bar for a nightcap, which is also under the direction of Des Jardins and her team.

CW Stockwell, Design Center

360 Langton Street, Suite 204, San Francisco | cwstockwell.com

The opportunity to fawn over CW Stockwell’s colorful, joy-inspiring textiles and wallpaper — including the brand’s timeless and tropical Martinique banana-leaf pattern introduced in 1942 — has become more convenient, thanks to a new showroom in the City’s Design Center. The 116-year-old company’s lush range of botanical wallpaper and textiles (including durable indoor-outdoor fabric for patio sets and poolside pillows), is hand-printed in Los Angeles, and has long been a favorite of designers and maximalists. Now owned by Katy Polsby, who is also the CEO (and formerly of Serena & Lily, Warby Parker and West Elm; plus she’s a 2021 Nob Hill Gazette “most eligible”), the brand continues to evolve while paying tribute to the past — including San Francisco roots dating to the 1950s, when it operated a storefront boutique on Sutter Street.

Old Salt Merchants

470 49th Street, Temescal Alley, Oakland | oldsaltmerchants.com

Spice up your pantry and home bar with specialty salts, sugars and loose-leaf teas from Old Salt Merchants, which recently opened a brick-and-mortar shop in Oakland. Sure, you can order online, but a trip to the store provides a sensory experience that will forever change how you approach your salt shaker and sugar bowl. OSM infuses its salts with ingredients sourced from around the world — from sriracha, truffle oil and wild porcini to hibiscus and matcha. For the sweeter side of the palate, check out unexpected blends like the habanero sugar, Jamaican ginger sugar and the sweet onion sugar. This woman-owned company has also teamed up with No Kid Hungry to donate a portion of the proceeds from its Cause Kit, which ships free and features six blends, including espresso bean sugar, the Tokyo Togarashi (also known as “Japanese 7” spice), a pepper blend and extra-bold smoked salt.