Openings: The Backyard At Brocs Cellars

Broc Cellars

1300 Fifth Street, Berkeley | broccellars.com

Wine tasting alfresco has never sounded better — and now there’s a new destination to try with the recent opening of the Backyard at Berkeley’s Broc Cellars. The space behind the Broc Door wine shop was designed to give visitors an opportunity to linger and enjoy winemaker-owner Chris Brockway’s signature blends, along with snack plates from Standard Fare, Fridays through Sundays. And, in keeping with Broc’s commitment to local collaborations, the rustic patio (which seats 30) features custom furniture by The Long Confidence designer Rafi Ajl. This month marks the annual Broctacular, a family- and (leashed) dog-friendly gathering with great vino, Hog Island Oysters, the A16 Pizza truck and live music on Sunday, July 25, at noon. For visitors looking for a full urban wine-tasting experience, Gazette wine writer Trevor Felch suggests capping the Broc visit with stops at Maître de Chai and Vinca Minor, both on nearby Fourth Street.

Wilder SF

3154 Fillmore Street, San Francisco | wildersf.com

Howl at the moon. That (along with “come hungry”) is the call to action from Wilder SF, the new Marina restaurant from the team behind Westwood. Taking over the former Greenwich space on Fillmore Street, the new eatery has paired meatheavy comfort food — seven-hour braised short ribs and grits, pork chop and applesauce, and steak and chimichurri, to name a few — with eclectic sides, hearty salads and an intriguing cocktail menu (the espresso martini is a standout). Diners can enjoy a meal and take in the neighborhood buzz from parklet seating or get cozy in the dining room, which sports an ambience best described as “Tahoe chic.” Chef Jesus Dominguez is overseeing the menu, joined by a front-of-the-house team composed of Marina restaurant veterans, including general manager Brian Mitchell, bar manager Sean Doolan and bar supervisor Shane Caudill.

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course

1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey | hyatt.com

Ready for some R&R? The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course is back and better than ever. After undergoing a major multimillion-dollar refresh — Hyatt partnered with San Francisco–based design firm Gensler for a transformation of the Craftsman-style hotel’s lobby, 560 guest rooms and outdoor shared spaces — it has reopened in time to celebrate next month’s Monterey Car Week. Be sure to try the resort’s new restaurant, Sea Root, specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails for dining in, or “roam service” that can be enjoyed anywhere on the property — including the new hammock garden and firepit lounge, which offer the perfect vantage points for taking in the sunset or nighttime stargazing.