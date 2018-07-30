TINA FREY’S SLEEK HOME GOODS COME TO BAYVIEW

Calling all interiors aficionados: Tina Frey, a local maker who specializes in sleek hand-crafted resin pieces, has opened a gorgeous new Bayview showroom to house Tina Frey Designs. “The studio is bright and welcoming and is a nice surprise when you walk in from the minimalist outside of the building,” Frey enthuses. “It is a great space to finally display our collection as completely as possible in an inspiring environment that gives the customers a better sense of how the designs work with everyday life and their decor.”

Besides her own creations, Frey has stocked the contemporary shelves with pieces from other artists. “I selected things that I would pick for my own home and where I found some cohesiveness in the aesthetic,” she says. “They are things where I admire the style and found that they also worked well with my collection.” Frey’s current designs are a series of roundshaped Bon Bon boxes in various sizes and colors. They are “functional and decorative, and the Lidded Side Table and Coffee Table are a variation of the Bon Bon Boxes made into an extra large size as furniture,” Frey explains. “I love how they are so colorful for the spring/ summer season and wanted to blow them up to furniture size, and they worked out well. These are currently on display in our showroom.” Frey is inspired by soft, rounded shapes — in particular rocks that are polished by salty ocean waters. There are no sharp edges in anything Frey touches; she finds the smooth curves comforting. The showroom mimics this aesthetic. It’s open and airy with light-colored wood and high ceilings.

Frey’s boxes, furniture and found items are placed on tables that vary in height. It’s inviting and serene and feels more like a stylish loft than an old warehouse. Her team crafts Frey’s pieces in the studio and no two items are alike. She believes that every savvy, design-forward San Franciscan needs one or more of her luxe products including “the Large Wide Bowl because you can never have enough bowls for fruit in your house. The Champagne Bucket With Leather Handles is one of our all-time best sellers since it works well for many decors. It is great for champagne, wine or even as a plant pot.” When you visit, there’s a really good chance you’ll get to interact with Frey and see her team in action. “The showroom is going to always be in flux as new designs are created or when other new products are added to the collection,” Frey says. “We hope that this will be an ever-changing space that is different each time a visitor comes. We hope it will become a bit of a destination where we can also experiment with our limited edition one-off designs too.”

ALX 680 Folsom Street

Alexander’s Steakhouse is getting a little sister. The Japanese-influenced SoMa steakhouses opened a casual gastropub nearby on Folsom Street. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves housemade American classics with locally sourced ingredients. Think beer can chicken with dirty rice, pickles and yogurt, and skillet macaroni and cheese with five year aged cheddar, gouda, parmesan, gruyere and Monterey jack cheese. The beverage menu consists of local beer, California wine and specialty cocktails.

Frenchie Picnics & Provisions 521 Broadway

Heading to Sonoma for a wine country escape? Stop by Frenchie Picnics & Provisions, a new hotspot just off the square, to stock up on cheese, charcuterie, wine and more. The new boutique general store from two Sonoma locals, Sarah Ellison Pinkin and Elizabeth Payne, has everything one could need for a vineyard-side picnic, from the wicker basket to artisanal chocolate. There are also French-inspired deli items like golden beet dip, Moroccan turkey meatballs, and ham, brie, and dijon sandwiches.

Blackbird Air’s direct flight to Tahoe 333 Kearny Street

In June, Bay Area-based private airline company Blackbird Air announced an exciting partnership with the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe. Hotel guests who book a Blackbird flight from Palo Alto or Sausalito can choose to be dropped off, via seaplane, at the Ritz’s Lake Club on Tahoe’s North Shore. The concierge will take care of check-in and luggage. With the new direct flight, resort guests can lounge lakeside with a cocktail in less than two hours. Wheels up!