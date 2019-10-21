Parties
Opera Comes Alive in Golden Gate Park
Photos by Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography
Fueled by sun and fresh air, Opera in the Park kicked off the San Francisco Opera’s 2019–20 season in high style on September 8. The event, which was free and open to the public, welcomed a swath of supporters, enthusiasts and weekend warriors for a first look of the talent to come. Spotted among the sea of hats and sunnies in Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow? Performers Amina Edris and Ashley Dixon, opera die-hards George and Charlotte Shultz, and many others