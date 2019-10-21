The venerable talent at the alfresco affair included performers Pene Pati and Christian Van Horn.

Fueled by sun and fresh air, Opera in the Park kicked off the San Francisco Opera’s 2019–20 season in high style on September 8. The event, which was free and open to the public, welcomed a swath of supporters, enthusiasts and weekend warriors for a first look of the talent to come. Spotted among the sea of hats and sunnies in Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow? Performers Amina Edris and Ashley Dixon, opera die-hards George and Charlotte Shultz, and many others

David Gockley, who served a wildly innovative tenure as the SF Opera’s general director for a decade, with award-winning baritone and former SF Opera Adler Fellow, Lucas Meachem.

The Shultzes in their Sunday best — special mention goes to George for rocking a refreshingly blue “Make Earth Cool Again” baseball cap. We see you, climate change champ!

Gretchen Kimball and Sandra Swanson prepare to jam out.

Former Opera Guild President Karen Kubin, with celebrated SF Opera performer Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and Abbi Schreck.

Conductor Lawrence Renes and baritone John Chest salut in the name of musical arts.

Pati and SF Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock, coming in hot with yet another blue statement cap that reads: “Opera Is Alive.”