Irving Penn will be on display until May 26 at 229 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto.

On April 10, Pace Gallery Palo Alto held an opening reception for Irving Penn, an exhibition featuring the photographer’s work at the height of San Francisco’s counterculture movement in the 1960s. Using his Rolleiflex camera, Penn captured the characters of the time in all of their complexity. His black and white shots of hippies and Hell’s Angels still move a mass audience.

Pace Gallery President Elizabeth Sullivan mingles with Tom Penn, the late Irving Penn’s son.

Millennials like Jeffrey Gerson and Kieper Hickman have spoken: Film isn’t dead!

Exuding cool-art-guy vibes, Orin and Dennis Lucas, whose book-in-coat-pocket doubles as a good accessory.

Filmmaker Paula Sosi Saslow and ONE WORLD Founder/CEO Scott Saslow revel in the photographer’s signature minimalism.