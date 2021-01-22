Fashion

Pack and Play: Winter Wonder

By Katie Sweeney

January 22, 2021
1 minute read

While the temps will be lower than anything we’re used to around the Bay, a trip to Switzerland promises to be rejuvenating and relaxing. When winter travel resumes, check in to the Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence in these luxe basics, then sit back and relax. Views of Lake Lucerne, snowy Alpine slopes and soothing treatments await.

Tory Burch Knit Fair Isle Hat ($128). toryburch.com

Lizzie Fortunato Pearly White Earrings ($175). McMullen, Oakland and Palo Alto. shopmcmullen.com

Loewe Flamenco Large Napa Drawstring Knot Tote Bag in black ($2,650). neimanmarcus.com

SAM. Athlete Down Puffer Jacket ($450). intermixonline.com

Co. Cashmere Boxy Crewneck Sweater in ivory ($795). Hero Shop, Marin Country Mart. heroshopsf.com

Veronica Beard Ryleigh Slim Straight Jeans ($268). Veronica Beard, San Francisco. veronicabeard.com

Rene Caovilla High Biker Boots Juliette in black ($1,540). renecaovilla.com

