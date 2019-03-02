Marcia Gay Harden

A whopping $1 million was raised in the name of Alzheimer’s research at the Part the Cloud luncheon. Held at Menlo Park’s Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club, the event hosted award-winning actor and Alzheimer’s advocate Marcia Gay Harden, along with 330 other guests who came ready to flex some serious philanthropic muscle.

Every dollar raised benefits the Alzheimer’s Association’s research programs. Harden, who is better known for her work as an Oscar and Tony Award winner than for her equally important role as caregiver for her late mother, shared her experience with the disease, and read an excerpt from her 2018 book, The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers.

Co-chaired by Stephanie Harman and Heather Piestch, the Part the Cloud fundraiser featured a panel with the likes of Maria Carrillo, the Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer; Frank Longo, past Part the Cloud grant recipient and Stanford neurology professor; and Siemers Integration President Eric Siemers.

Anne and Frank Longo

Carmel Covell, Lorna Meyer Calas and Pat Seawell

Stephanie Harman, Heather Pietsch and Mikey Hoag

Eric Siemers and Maria Carrillo

Leah Hearst, Paula Robichaud and Debbie Robbins