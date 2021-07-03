Parties: A Party Fit For A PR Queen

ASPR 20th Anniversary

The rapid-fire Instagram feed of Allison Speer is famous for blasts of colorful table settings, bounteous bouquets and fabulous fashion. That’s thanks to Speer’s two decades as a San Francisco PR pro, pairing luxury brands with her coveted VIP client list for high-profile events often benefiting Bay Area nonprofits.

Bursting on scene in the early 1990s, Speer began as director of events and PR for Giorgio Armani West Coast. In 2001, she set out on her own — and Allison Speer Public Relations took off like a rocket. On June 1, SF swans celebrated their friend at a stylish soiree hosted by Alexis Traina, whose chef served Speer’s fave canapes: caviar-topped potato chips, along with Whispering Angel Rosé.

Lindsay Bolton and Jocelyn Sandler offered Speer the ultimate boldfaced tribute: a mock Town & Country cover starring Speer at home (from her recent @Chairish photo shoot) in all her glam-hostess glory — which Traina emblazoned on a Kathy’s Creative Cake. Speer recalled some of her “wow” events — the over-the-top 2019 dressage-anddisco post-party at the Armory, where Hermès celebrated its revamped Union Square boutique. Or a glamorous postboutique opening dinner for designer Loro Piano at Fleur de Lys, where a table overflowing with orchids caught fire on candle votives, and Speer had to assure staff that no one was smoking pot.

“My job allows me to meet incredible designers: Nicola Bulgari once requested a piano player in his hotel room — one of the trickiest feats I pulled off,” says Speer with a laugh. “Working with designer Andrew Gn, organizing his trunk shows, is a new career highlight. Seeing his beautiful designs at big opening nights is thrilling. I’m also grateful for his friendship … and his exquisite gowns.”