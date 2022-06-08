Parties: A Stylish Show of Support

The cars lining the streets around Danielle and Gil Simon’s home were an early indicator of the strong turnout for the PARCA Auxiliary 33rd Luncheon & Fashion Show, billed as “A Day at the Polo Field.” On May 18, nearly 300 supporters of PARCA (Partners & Advocates for Remarkable Children & Adults) gathered in the couple’s Hillsborough garden, raising a record-breaking sum for programs that serve people with developmental disabilities and their families. The successful event — whose fund-a-need focused on Raji House, a residence for five adult PARCA clients — was cochaired by Erin Calihan and Jackie Hsu.

Following an art and jewelry silent auction, guests made their way to the tented tables to enjoy lunch by Billy Harris’ St. Clair’s Catering, while PARCA Auxiliary President Lorri Dyner and PARCA CEO Diana Conti gave inspiring speeches. During a spirited auction led by Keith L. McLane, a private dinner by chef Tu David Phu, who was in attendance, proved so popular, the Top Chef alum ultimately offered two of them at $15,000 apiece.

The energy went up yet another notch as fashions from Burlingame boutique Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury hit the catwalk, modeled by PARCA Auxiliary members and spouses. Next up was a runway show of designer Sylvie Millstein’s Hellessy brand. “I’m very excited to present to you today my new Fall 2022 collection — to be able to bring it from downtown SoHo New York to the West Coast, to present it to a group of women who are quintessentially the women I design for,” she said. “The modern woman who is invested in our community and supports great causes like PARCA.”