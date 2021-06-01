Parties: Attention, Shoppers!

Tea And Fashion At Neiman Marcus

Attendees: 20

Impact: Spring Fashion Is Sprung

Though he was appointed in February 2021, Mark Sullivan, the “newish” vice president and market general manager of Neiman Marcus Union Square, officially met his fashion fans on April 29 at the Rotunda.

Hosted by sartorial swan Lisa Zabelle, glamorous gals — and devoted NM shoppers — savored a pinkthemed Champagne tea (and a peek at spring RTW with bedecked models) in honor of Sullivan, a UK native and longtime global luxury retail exec.

After his stints at Harrods in London and DFS in Hong Kong, Sullivan lands here by way of Santa Clara, where he oversaw the opening of the “newish” Bloomingdale’s (February 2020) at Westfield Valley Fair.

Sullivan resides in San Francisco with his spouse, former San Francisco magazine associate publisher and delightful manabout- town Andy Tidwell, their twin daughters, and a labradoodle puppy who rules the roost.