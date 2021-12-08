Parties: Breakthrough Thinking

Sports stars and tech titans turned out in force on October 16 at the Peninsula residence of VC(also a Golden State Warriors co-owner) to raise big bucks — a whopping $2 million and change — for the Alzheimer’s Association during the annual Part the Cloud Gala.

The event was led by cochairs Stephanie Harman, Heather Pietsch and Michaela “Mikey” Hoag, who established the gala in 2012 (with support from her husband, VC and Netflix board director Jay Hoag), to fund cutting-edge Alzheimer’s research.

In addition to the great cause, 275 guests were delighted by a McCalls dinner set in a tent designed by Stanlee Gatti (who donated his consultancy services) and a stellar performance by multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

“When we launched Part the Cloud, we set a big bold goal to end Alzheimer’s,” toasted Hoag, whose parents were both afflicted by the disease. “We hit a new record with this year’s event, raising more than $33 million (nationally) in the last two years. With every new study we fund, we get closer to achieving that goal.”