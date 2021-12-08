DepartmentsParties

Parties: Breakthrough Thinking

Written by Catherine Bigelow | Photography by Drew Altizer

December 8, 2021
1 minute read
Sports stars and tech titans turned out in force on October 16 at the Peninsula residence of VC Fred Harman (also a Golden State Warriors co-owner) to raise big bucks — a whopping $2 million and change — for the Alzheimer’s Association during the annual Part the Cloud Gala.

The event was led by cochairs Stephanie Harman, Heather Pietsch and Michaela “Mikey” Hoag, who established the gala in 2012 (with support from her husband, VC and Netflix board director Jay Hoag), to fund cutting-edge Alzheimer’s research.

In addition to the great cause, 275 guests were delighted by a McCalls dinner set in a tent designed by Stanlee Gatti (who donated his consultancy services) and a stellar performance by multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

“When we launched Part the Cloud, we set a big bold goal to end Alzheimer’s,” toasted Hoag, whose parents were both afflicted by the disease. “We hit a new record with this year’s event, raising more than $33 million (nationally) in the last two years. With every new study we fund, we get closer to achieving that goal.”

December 8, 2021
1 minute read

Related Articles

In the PINK

September 1, 2016

Downtown Treasures

September 1, 2016
gerald-nachman

Ping pong goes yup-market

September 1, 2016

More certain than death?

September 1, 2016
Check Also
Close
Back to top button