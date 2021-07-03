Parties: Creating Space

Jessica Silverman’s New Gallery

Occasion: We Are Here exhibition opening

Attendees: 24 artists from around the country

Finally, and officially, able to celebrate her new Chinatown space at 621 Grant Avenue, gallerist Jessica Silverman hosted a private shindig May 27 for her artists, many of whom are featured in the gallery’s inaugural exhibition, We Are Here (on view through July 2) — an ode to artistic resilience amid the darkest days of the pandemic, and the power of collective presence.

“The dream that sustained us during COVID was the time when my artists could safely travel. We’d all meet again and I could welcome them to this new space — their space,” explains Silverman. “Some artists participated in ambitious shows. But mostly, they were isolated, working alone in their studios and unable to interact with each other. Being together again is incredibly heartfelt.” Among Silverman’s artists and colleagues: Rose B. Simpson, Matthew Angelo Harrison, Rashaad Newsome, Clare Rojas, Woody De Othello, Silverman’s partner, arts scribe Sarah Thornton, and graphic designer Jessica Fleischmann.

“The artists felt empowered experiencing the new gallery they will be a part of and gathering again with colleagues,” enthuses Silverman. “Without the support of my collectors, clients and friends, this new gallery would mean nothing. And all of our roads lead back to these amazing artists.”

This summer, Clues to Civilization, a new solo exhibition by award-winning artist Catherine Wagner, is featured at the gallery.