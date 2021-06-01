Parties: Curtain Call For Retiring Merola Maestro

Un Gala In Maschera

Cause: Merola Opera Program

Attendees: 500 Online Viewers

Impact: $275k

Opera lovers from around the world tuned in April 10 to Merola Opera Program’s virtual benefit gala, Un Gala in Maschera. Hosted by Merola alum Casey Candebat, this musical evening honored departing Merola Artistic Director Sheri Greenawald, lauded as “a brilliant lyric soprano and one of the leading women in opera, who has helped mold the lives and careers of more than 500 young artists.” Gala highlights included performances by soprano Leah Crocetto (Merola ’08), and her fellow “Merolini” alums, including soprano Amber R. Monroe, mezzo-soprano Ashley Dixon, baritones Joo Won Kang and Efraín Solís, bass-baritone Christian Pursell and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg.

Supporters also pledged to a Fund A Need benefiting two of Greenawald’s passions: the Sheri Greenawald Endowment Fund for creating a permanent legacy to provide support for Merola’s distinguished faculty in perpetuity, and the Sheri Greenawald Artists Support Fund to fund living stipends for the young artists in the 2021 Merola summer training program.