Parties: Dance On The Ranch

A half-century of exquisite modernist movement was celebrated by ODC/ Dance on September 26 amid the rolling, bucolic hills at McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma.

Framed by the ranch’s bountiful — and award-winning — olive trees and vineyards, this beloved modern dance troupe, founded by Artistic Director Brenda Way, ushered in a new era amid its Fall for Art fundraiser. The alfresco afternoon featured a luncheon for 170 guests who also bid high on a live auction of luxe items.

Company dancers and youth members of ODC Dance Jam performed excerpts from “Path of Miracles,” a work created by ODC choreographer KT Nelson that was inspired by the historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain.

The fete, led by event co-chairs Anna Boyer and Mary Margaret Jones, raised $317K for ODC programming as well as scholarships for its Youth & Teen program.

“The world continues to shift. Definitive things remain elusive. But I’m grateful ODC’s values are not elusive,” said ODC Executive Director Carma Zisman “Since its gutsy origin by Brenda on a yellow school bus from Oberlin College in Ohio across the country to San Francisco, ODC continues to navigate by key principles: supporting artists and art-making; if you can move, you can dance; being a world-class company that is also approachable.

“Dance is a powerful path to beauty, joy, respite, health and meaningful connection,” she continued with a toast: “To ourselves and each other. Your support of our 50th season allows us to undertake — and dream, together — of 50 more years.”