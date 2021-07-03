Parties: Day On The Greens

49ers Foundation

Attendees: 120 golfers and guests

Result: Over $500K for education, health and wellness programs

This season, as the San Francisco 49ers herald their 75th year on the field, the 49ers Foundation is breaking out its own end zone dance in celebration of its 30th anniversary supporting Bay Area nonprofits. And that party kicked off June 4–5 during the foundation’s annual Golf Tournament and Shootout at Carmel Valley Ranch.

Dr. John York, co-owner and co- chairman of the team and foundation, flew in from Ohio to join former 49er greats, including Keena Turner, Steve Bono, Eric Heitmann and Bubba Paris — along with a mighty display of the team’s five Super Bowl trophies — for some tee-time on the verdant greens.

The tourney coincided with the foundation’s COVID-safe virtual race challenge, with supporters logging in 30 miles of fitness — walking or biking. And those additional challenge dollars augment foundation support of STEAM education organi zations and 49ers PREP, a health and wellness platform.

“Over 30 years, the foundation has invested $50 million in underserved communities,” says Justin Prettyman, 49ers Foundation executive director. “Our mission is to empower youths through education, health and wellness programs.”

Some 40,000 kids benefit from foundation programs and the non profits it supports, including City Year, Fresh Lifelines for Youth (FLY), 49ers Academy and the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute. The foundation also hosts student programming within Levi’s Stadium.

“I like to note,” says Prettyman, with a laugh, “the Las Vegas Raiders may have a disco in the end zone of their new stadium. But in Santa Clara, our end zone features four classrooms.”