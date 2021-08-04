Parties: Fashion Lunch Returns

Parca Luncheon & Fashion Show

Attendees: 250 virtual and in-person guests

Cause: More than $350K for PARCA job training, family support services and housing.

Forced to forgo what would have been its 32nd event in 2020, the PARCA (Partners & Advocates for Remarkable Children & Adults) Auxiliary resumed this year on May 19 in a hybrid format: virtual and small in-person groups hosted at Hillsborough homes.

Led by luncheon chairwomen Lindsay Ramsey and Teresa Saks, with PARCA Auxiliary President Claudia Dierkes-Banks, they reinvented the traditional format, normally a swarm of sartorial Peninsula swans savoring lunch and a fashion show around a Peninsula estate pool.

PARCA CEO Diana Conti noted the challenges of the past year. But the nonprofit — in partnership with the County of San Mateo Department of Housing — is close to transforming Raji House, a former weekend out-ofhome respite-care site, into a shared living space for adult PARCA clients with developmental disabilities.

And once again, longtime event supporters Kerns Fine Jewelry donated an Hermès watch to the online auction — and luxury retailers Gloria and Sam Malouf supplied the glamour from their downtown Burlingame boutique.

However, festivities were minus a catwalk. Instead, PARCA supporters (Lindsay Folk, Lisa McBride, Cindy Sohn, Allison Keenan and PARCA Auxiliary co-founder Jane Jackson) were filmed in their homes — dressed in Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury’s array of European designer ensembles — as they discussed their personal style, passions and the projects that sustained them during COVID.