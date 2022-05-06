Parties: Feeling Blown Away

It was raining money on March 21 when Grammy Award–winning country music star Carrie Underwood performed at Bing Concert Hall on the Stanford campus as part of the Under One Umbrella fundraiser for Stanford Women’s Cancer Center.

Led by chairwoman Lisa Goldman, with assists from chair emeritus, philanthropist Lisa Schatz, and center founder and director Dr. Jonathan Berek, 300 guests — who, pre-concert, supped on a superb McCalls dinner — raised a record-breaking $3.5 million.

Founded in 2010 by Schatz, this benefit has raised more than $60 million in the past decade for the world-class health center to recruit talented physicians and scientists; develop clinical trials of new drugs, genetic testing and immunotherapies; as well as expand the institution’s supportive care services for patients and their families.

“This hall is full of heroes: They are the tireless workers, doctors, nurses and staff members at the Stanford Women’s Cancer Center,” toasted Goldman. “They devote themselves to the sacred profession of healing.”