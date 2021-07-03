Parties: Hats Off To Health Care

Clinic By The Bay

Attendees: 200 online viewers

Result: $460K for the clinic’s free health programs

Even with the Affordable Care Act, more than 90,000 people remain uninsured in San Francisco and San Mateo counties. That’s where Clinic by the Bay — co-founded in 2010 by current board president and Gazette owner Janet Reilly — plays a crucial role in improving the health of the working uninsured by providing free health services.

On June 10, in a virtual format at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, Reilly and auctioneer Liam Mayclem hosted Hats Off! — the clinic’s 11th spring fundraiser — to celebrate the volunteer doctors, staff and supporters who especially rose to the occasion during the pandemic.

The clinic nimbly pivoted to telemedicine, as well as providing vaccines and developing new programs, including a weekly home-delivered Bounty Box of nutritious foods and a food pharmacy to help patients manage chronic disease with proper diet and exercise.

Currently the clinic is in the midst of a $4.5 million capital campaign to renovate the former Alemany Emergency Hospital in the Excelsior District. That revamped site will allow for increased hours, plus offices for volunteer staff and expanded services, including labs and dental care. “This clinic is an amazing cadre of committed, compassionate staff and volunteers taking care of hard-working uninsured folks who entrust us with their medical care,” toasted Dr. William Black, a former clinic board member turned volunteer. “With the clinic’s renovation of Alemany, I’m excited this neighborhood health center, built in the 1930s, will again be a place of health and healing.”