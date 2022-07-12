Parties: In Good Company

After a quarter-century of living up to its motto, “Increasing Security and Building Community Trust,” Marina Security Services — cited in 2020 by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area — celebrated its 25th anniversary on May 2 with a waterfront cocktail-buffet party at Epic Steak.

The company provides security ambassadors and guards to public and private entities throughout the Bay Area. The fete drew 100 “Marina family” friends and poobahs — among them, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Representative Barbara Lee, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Cathy Adams and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Marina Security CEO Sam Tadesse was honored with multiple state and local proclamations. San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised the entrepreneur for creating so many jobs as well as championing diversity, inclusion and respect for his employees and the communities the company serves.

“We’ve reached this milestone in our shared belief in building safe, more trusting communities,” toasted Tadesse, an Ethiopian immigrant who began his career 33 years ago as an SFO parking lot attendant. “Because our customers and employees believe in us, Marina Security has made that mission a reality.