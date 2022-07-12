Parties: Keep On Dancing

For the 40th anniversary of his vaunted dance company, Alonzo King and Lines Ballet celebrated on May 14 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts with 600 fans. Following alfresco cocktails, guests glided into the Forum at YBCA — Lines’ hometown stage when not performing around the globe — for a Spruce-designed dinner and wow performances by King and Co.

Led by cochairs Christopher Dydyk and Micki Klearman, with honorary chair Lisa Stone Pritzker, the elegant, spiritual-infused fete raised $640K for Lines’ new works and educational programs.

Considered a visionary choreographer, King has been honored with numerous arts accolades. He was born in Georgia to prominent civil rights activist parents and found his expression through dance movement, training with renowned companies around the world. After he settled in San Francisco, young students flocked to learn his technique of “thought structures” — classical ballet steeped in non-Western movement and athleticism. Believing creativity could be nurtured in professionals and amateurs, King devoted himself to teaching and choreography. In 1982, with executive director Robert Rosenwasser and founding administrator Pam Hagan, King established his dance company and school, which now includes a fine arts program at San Rafael’s Dominican University.

This anniversary performance also featured a world premiere, Deep River, by King in collaboration with Grammy Award–winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and jazz pianist Jason Moran.