Parties: Kindness For All

A healthy $6.2 million was raised on May 12 for the CommonSpirit Health Foundation during the Humankindness Gala. And 340 guests also rose from their chairs to cheer on CommonSpirit CEO Lloyd Dean, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award — presented by San Francisco 49ers CEO and foundation chairman Jed York.

Led by Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubias and Gazette co-owner Janet Reilly — all foundation trustees who served as cochairs — the event at City Hall featured a dinner program, lucrative Liam Mayclem– conducted paddle raise and a video tribute from a legion of Dean’s friends, colleagues and policy makers.

“Just when I thought you’d accomplished everything, then I see you bring (Senator) Mitch McConnell and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi together,” cracked York, following the video. “Just one more cherry on the top, Lloyd.”

Dean, a 44-year leader in the health care industry, retires from CommonSpirit in August. The foundation surprised him by establishing the Lloyd H. Dean Institute for Humankindness and Health Justice, which will continue his commitment to championing health equity in fields that include mental health, food insecurity, homelessness, childhood literacy and maternal health amid the Catholic health system’s 140 hospitals and 1,000 care sites in 21 states.

“Let us also not forget that as a nation, we must be steadfast in addressing health disparities and racial injustice,” proclaimed Dean. “Our CommonSpirit ministry is poised to accomplish that, but must never forget that this must remain at the front of our agenda. Love and kindness are never wasted.”