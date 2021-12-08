Parties: Owning Their Worth

On October 19, the grand Julia Morgan Ballroom hosted an inspirational forum featuring female leaders, advisers, founders and funders. Own Your Worth: A Panel Discussion on Women and Wealth, sponsored by co-presenter UBS, addressed a range of issues unique to women.

Gazette Editor in Chief Carly Schwartz moderated a fireside chat with Carey Shuffman, head of the Women’s Strategic Client Segment for UBS, who encouraged women to take a seat at the financial table. “Women control about $10 trillion in wealth in the U.S. and are on track to control an additional $20 trillion in the next decade,” Shuffman said. “We help women take control of their wealth and their future by being more involved.”

A powerhouse panel of entrepreneurs and investors — supported by additional sponsors Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group and Peninsula Bay Trust — also shared lessons learned about raising capital, the value of asking for help and the rewards of women investing in themselves.

Angel investor Amber Atherton of Discord discussed her early days coding her first site. Founder and CEO of SGR Consulting Stefanie Roumeliotes — a high-level strategist with campaign fundraising experience — imparted her keen sense of the Bay Area’s politics and recalled entering the arena with her own business. And Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, an NEA venture partner, spoke of overcoming stereotypes for her daughters. “Young girls are taught to create a budget and save, and young boys are taught to invest,” Koplow-McAdams said. “If you amplify that across other areas of exposure relating to financial well-being, long-term planning and wealth creation, you can see why it’s hard for the next generation to unlock their own ambition.”