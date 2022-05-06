Parties: Redhot Glam

When we heard Gwyneth Borden and Kirsten Strobel were cochairing this year’s Red Cross Gala, we knew it would be a night to remember. They proved us right and then some — raising over $675,000 to support American Red Cross Bay Area’s disaster readiness and relief efforts. The party, emceed by KTVU-TV’s Dave Clark, took place on March 19 at City Hall, which was transformed into a vision of elegance reminiscent of HBO’s The Gilded Age (uncanny sidenote: a plotline features the birth of the Red Cross).

The evening started with a cocktail reception with sensational spreads from the Caviar Company and Charcuterie San Francisco as well as passed Champagne by Seppi Craft Sparkling Wines. A three-course dinner, compliments of chefs Ethan Mantle and Matt Hegel of Componere Fine Catering, was enjoyed during the program and included wines donated by Tyge William Cellars. Cancer survivor and blood donation advocate Brandi Pico and her mother, Tracy, were the recipients of the 2021 Humanitarian Act of Kindness Award. After a live auction, the night concluded with a fantastic performance by The 415s — with fun had by all.