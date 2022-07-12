Parties: Staging A Celebration

An imaginative and immersive wonderland set the stage on May 21 at the historic Fox Theatre in Redwood City, where TheatreWorks Silicon Valley celebrated its A Muse Ball: The Future Is Now fundraiser.

There was even a prom-style crowning as the Tony Award–winning regional theater company’s executive director Phil Santora and trustee Julie Kaufman were honored as the event’s “muses” — donning gold laurel headpieces amid a flutter of confetti — for the artistic inspiration they imbue among performers and staff.

The party lit up as LED-clad troupe members from Firestorm Entertainment welcomed 200 guests — also accessorized in futuristic ensembles — to engage with interactive art stations or shop amid a market of treasures created by local makers, including RevolutionArte, Munnis Artwork and Wooden Contraptions.

TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley took the night off from directing last month’s production of Ragtime to join current artistic director Tim Bond along with stalwart supporters such as Dorothy Saxe and her family, Julie Kaufman and Doug Klein, Leigh and Roy Johnson, and the fete’s “Holographic Hosts,” Dr. Sarah Donaldson, Judy Heyboer and Brian Shally, Rose Hau and James Heslin.

Following gourmet hors d’oeuvres and creative cocktails, a live auction and paddle raise netted the organization $170K to fund new programming and arts education programs throughout Silicon Valley. The evening was capped with a dance party, as The Paybacks performed hits spanning multiple decades that got guests up on their feet.