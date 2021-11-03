Parties: Taking Flight

Shreve & Co., the vaunted jewelry house born in 1852 at the corner of Montgomery and Clay streets amid the Gold Rush bonanza, took flight on September 30 on the “tarmac” outside its Stanford Shopping Center boutique.

This four-day interactive exhibition starred the exquisite craftsmanship of luxe Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen — founded in 1868 by an American watchmaker — and was held in an alfresco pop-up at this beloved Palo Alto shopping destination.

Displayed in chic shipping containers, this tweet-friendly, U.S. traveling roadshow — dubbed #iwcontour — starred IWC’s Big Pilot watch collection (derived from observation tools designed for the wrists of WWII aviators), available at Shreve.

Guests were able to interact with the new PORTL technology, which “holoported” holograms of IWC CEO Christoph Grainger- Herr, legendary IWC watchmaker Kurt Klaus and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, an IWC brand ambassador, each of whom provided coveted insights into the collectible cult world of IWC timepieces.