Cruize Automation volunteers with adoptable puppies.

June 6

Shanti Project’s Pets Are Wonderful Support program, cleverly known as PAWS, held its annual Petchitecture benefit gala — where A-list pets and their humans fraternized at the Fairmont Hotel. Shanti supporter Dede Wilsey, a devoted animal lover herself, served as the soiree’s honorary chair, as well as the Paw Print Presenting Sponsor to recognize former PAWS Executive Director, John L. Lipp; while District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani was Petchitecture’s enthusiastic emcee. A heart-melting highlight? The chance to interact with adoptable puppies — each with undeniable A-list pet potential.

Kevin Lucas, Matt Hendry and Kali.

Charles Garfield and Cindy Spring.

Kaushik Roy and Dede Wilsey.