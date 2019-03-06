CorePower Yoga Town & Country Village, Palo Alto; corepoweryoga.com

Denver-based CorePower is bringing its popular brand of yoga to Palo Alto. According to Jackie Um, studio manager for the forthcoming 2,070-square-foot location, “CorePower offers an intensely physical workout, rooted in the mindfulness of yoga — a unique combination.” Classes are designed for students of all levels. Amenities will include changing rooms with showers and private lockers, as well as a boutique offering men’s and women’s activewear and apparel. Although the spring opening date has yet to be finalized, the new studio has already partnered with local retailers such as Prana, Sweaty Betty, Athleta and Lululemon to host pop-up classes. (Psst … Join before the Palo Alto studio launches and save 25 percent on unlimited yoga. Plus, new students get one free week!) — Anh-Minh Le

Basics That Aren’t Boring

UNTUCKit Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; untuckit.com

With retailer UNTUCKit opening here last month, prepare to see more shirttails around town. The easeful styles transition seamlessly from work to leisure time. Over its eight-year existence, the company — which, as its name implies, specializes in shirts that are meant to be worn untucked — has expanded beyond dress shirts to T-shirts, polos, sports jackets and performance wear. Women’s and boys’ apparel debuted two years ago. All the lines can now be found in the new 1,826-square-foot spot at Stanford. (The menswear collection is the broadest, including 50 different size combinations for its button-down shirts.) Like UN-TUCKit’s other 52 stores nation-wide, the design includes deep-blue walls and a lounge area, with top picks for the season presented front and center. — A.L.

Coupa Café 4748 El Camino Real, Los Altos; coupacafe.com

Now you can get your spicy mocha or hot cocoa fix beyond Palo Alto and the Stanford campus: Coupa Café has landed in Los Altos. The latest outpost of the local favorite serves up coffee drinks, teas and smoothies alongside an extensive food menu that includes egg dishes, salads, sandwiches, burgers, arepas, tacos and crepes. The 1,750-square-foot venue — which features large windows and high ceilings — is housed in the Colonnade residential and retail complex, owned by Stanford. (Coupa’s connection to the university dates back to its founding: Nancy Coupal opened the first branch in 2004, after decamping from Venezuela to the Bay Area as her three kids attended Stanford.) Free parking, patio seating, high-speed Internet and happy hour are among the amenities. And if you’re in a hurry, you can order ahead and earn points with the Coupa Café app. — A.L.

AC Hotel Sunnyvale Cupertino 597 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale; achotels.marriott.com

The region’s rich agrarian past along with its tech-focused present are both captured at the recently bowed 182-room AC Hotel Sunnyvale Cupertino. It starts in the lobby, with its custom or-chard branch art, and continues in the AC Lounge, where beverage and food director John Tran has created Sunnyvale, Then and Now, an Irish whiskey and Spanish sherry cocktail buoyed with cherry liqueur. If a refill is needed, guests merely tap a Kallpod device to summon a server. The AC Kitchen’s concise offerings include avocado, feta and basil toast, mushroom rigatoni, and a flatiron steak with potatoes. The Innovation Lab is outfitted with all the media tools needed for meetings, including a boardroom table that conveniently converts to a ping pong table. — Carolyn Jung