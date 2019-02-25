Ramen Nagi Westfield Valley Fair, Santa Clara; ramennagiusa.com

Marc Fiorito for Gamma Nine Photography

A Silicon Valley sequel to Ramen Nagi’s buzzy Palo Alto restaurant, the Japanese chain’s first in the U.S., has bowed at Valley Fair. As of last month, the latter has expanded its hours to all day, with no breaks between lunch and dinner. That’s right, now you can satisfy that 3 p.m. noodle craving and maybe even avoid a wait (though Ramen Nagi is well worth the wait).

“Using Nagi’s fundamental ramen as a base, guests can tailor their bowl, resulting in an even more delicious and fun experience,” says chef and founder Satoshi Ikuta. “The order sheet takes the guesswork out of the equation and nothing is lost in communication, so diners can choose and convey clearly what they want.” Like the Palo Alto location, Valley Fair allows you to customize the broth (original, squid ink, basil, spicy and veggie), flavor intensity, cut of pork, vegetables, and even the firmness and thickness of the noodles. The non-ramen menu offerings include tasty bites such as gyoza and chicken karaage

Weekend MaxMara Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; weekendmaxmara.com

Local fashionistas now have a new go-to for casual yet chic looks. The days-old Weekend MaxMara at Stanford, only the Italian retailer’s second stand-alone boutique in the United States, is located just steps away from sister brand MaxMara, which has had a store at the shopping center for years. The new 1,360-square-foot shop purveys coats, denim, T-shirts, knitwear and more. While the line is positioned as offering the perfect week-end wardrobe, the laid-back pieces are no doubt welcome Monday through Friday, too. After all, com-fort is always in style.

Estate Coffee 16 E. Third Ave., San Mateo; estatecoffeela.com

Building on the popularity of its nearly year-old maiden outpost in Pacific Palisades, Estate Coffee recently planted a flag in downtown San Mateo, where one of the business’ owners, real state pro Rick Cunningham, had a ground-floor retail space available. The venue offers seating for two dozen amid white marble countertops, rustic wood finishes and polished concrete floors. According to Jacob Spooner, a chef and Estate Coffee’s Director of Cafés, the goal is to provide locals with a coffee spot that equally prizes its food and beverages. To that end, Equator Coffees & Teas is served alongside pastries from Woodside Bakery in Menlo Park. While the menu is evolving, in the morning, you can grab a breakfast sandwich or burrito. Assuage hunger pangs later in the day with a salad or sandwich.