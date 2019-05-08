Melange Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; chandanallen.com

A decade after launching her eponymous women’s fashion label, Chandan Allen is slated to open a 450-square-foot boutique at Stanford this month, called Melange (near California Pizza Kitchen). Raised in Mumbai, India, and trained at London’s Central Saint Martins, Allen now calls the Bay Area home.

“Every style is designed with the Silicon Valley woman in mind – who juggles between home, family, work, friends and looks forward to her happy hour,” she says. Partnerships with artisans and craftspeople to produce the apparel help ensure a high standard of quality. “The uniqueness of each design is that it has a handmade touch, whether it’s a belt or tassels or surface ornamentation,” Allen notes. Among the standouts from her spring/summer2019 collection are tops with embroidery depicting hummingbirds and king protea flowers, and a dress featuring rows of handmade tassels in vibrant hues. — Anh-Minh Le

Oren’s Hummus Town & Country Village, Palo Alto; orenshummus.com

To join its four Bay Area full-service restaurants, the ever-popular Oren’s Hummus has opened its first quick service concept, Oren’s Hummus Express, in Town & Country Village. It’s easier than ever to pick up bountiful pita sandwiches and creamy hummus bowls topped with braised lamb, fried eggplant or Moroccan spiced beef. Order hot items at the counter inside the 855- square-foot space, formerly Fast Tony’s Chicken, or grab already packaged baba ganoush and marinated beets from the refrigerator cases. New dishes include garlicky Golden Falafel and shawarma spiced chicken, either of which can be enjoyed in hummus bowls, rice bowls, plates or in a pita. Utilizing its new San Jose commissary kitchen, items are delivered to the restaurant daily, while vegetables and proteins are prepared at each location to order, and hummus is mixed onsite. Look for more Express locations to open in San Francisco and in the East Bay by the end of the year. — Carolyn Jung

Joe & The Juice 889 Winslow St., Redwood City; joejuice.com

Copenhagen-based Joe & The Juice continues to grow its Peninsula footprint. Following openings in Palo Alto (there are two in just the downtown area), Burlingame and San Mateo, the latest outpost debuted in downtown Redwood City a few months ago, in the same building that houses Send Grid’s office. In addition to Joe’s juices and health shakes, which incorporate an array of fresh fruits and veggies, patrons can enjoy coffee drinks made with organic and sustainably grown beans from Honduras. Sandwiches served on flatbread and Joegurts round out the menu. With its clean and modern interior – no surprise given its Scandinavian roots – and its kinetic playlist, it has all the makings of a hip hangout. (Psst … The company’s rapid expansion includes a location in Los Gatos, coming soon to Old Town Center.) — A.L