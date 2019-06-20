Simon Breitbard Fine Arts proprietors Evie Simon and Stephanie Breitbard.

Simon Breitbard Fine Arts

779 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park; sbfinearts.com

Mark your calendar for Simon Breitbard Fine Arts’ opening party on June 6, 6-9 p.m., in downtown Menlo Park. Silicon Valley clientele no longer have to venture to San Francisco to view works and consult with proprietors Evie Simon and Stephanie Breitbard. (Though the two have been offering complimentary in-home curation, including allowing clients to tryout pieces on their own walls and shelves, for a few years now.) The new 1,500-square-foot space showcases a range of contemporary works — from photography and paintings to mixed media and sculptures — drawing from their stable of more than 100 emerging and midcareer artists. Look for steel and aluminum pieces by sculptor Matt Devine, along with artist Jay Kelly’s fashion-inspired collages composed of hand-torn vintage magazine and book pages. The interior also features some noteworthy local touches: furnishings by Moxie Made, started by interior designers Nancy Evars and Dimitra Anderson; cabinetry hardware by interior designer Krista Hoffman, part of her Hoffman Hardware collection; and floor coverings from nearby Oriental Carpets. To start, the gallery will be appointment-only.

Velvet 48’s interior — which includes a glass-enclosed wine room designed by ROY Hospitality Design and built by Bay Area Wine Cellars.

Velvet 48

310 Lorton Ave., Burlingame; velvet48.com

Industry veteran Jason Cooper, who has experience as a wine buyer and sommelier, launched a wine bar and bottle shop in downtown Burlingame last month. It accommodates 49 indoors, with additional seating courtesy of a back patio. Patrons can imbibe on-site or purchase a bottle to go. A focal point of the space is the custom glass-enclosed wine room – designed by ROY Hospitality Design and built by Bay Area Wine Cellars – that houses more than 3,000 bottles. The global wine list boasts just over 50 options by the glass, $11-$55, including Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet Sauvignon, Marchesi Antinori Tignanello, Krug Grande Cuvée and Dom Pérignon Champagne. Cooper worked with Sonoma’s Rack & Riddle to create the private label Velvet 48 Brut Rosé sparkling wine, stored in the 17-foot-tall wall of sparkling wine (it holds 1,500 bottles total). The selection of craft beers features mostly Californian makers, while nonalcoholic offerings include Fentiman’s beverages and a Suntory rice lager. Although the focus is on the vino, sweet and savory morsels – think cheeses, charcuterie, warm bread, olives, gougères, macarons, chocolates – are available. The Velvet 48 team anticipates hosting themed wine tastings as well as special winemaker events.